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Home / Punjab / SAD-BJP pact in final stages, Sukhbir likely to meet Shah today

SAD-BJP pact in final stages, Sukhbir likely to meet Shah today

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal during an interactive session with traders and industrialists in Muktsar. File
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The much-anticipated alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections is nearing finalisation, with both sides eyeing an announcement on the pact this month.

Two top BJP sources on Thursday confirmed the development to The Tribune, with one of them saying that the plan was to announce the pre-poll arrangement in November itself.

In line with these developments, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal is learnt to be arriving in Delhi tomorrow, sources said. He has also had to postpone a scheduled Friday event in Punjab to welcome rebel Bibi Jagir Kaur back into the party fold.

Sukhbir is expected to meet BJP’s top strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow. He may also meet Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, who is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pointsperson for Punjab election strategy and planning.

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Patil is spearheading the BJP's ground-level surveys across Punjab, including the seat-by-seat assessment in the 117-member Assembly and an evaluation of constituencies considered winnable for the party.

Sources said the chief ministership question would be addressed after the election results amid indications that the partner winning more seats may stake claim to the top post. It remains to be seen how the SAD negotiates this issue with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the top RSS brass has also scheduled a Punjab poll strategy meeting in Chandigarh tomorrow. Arun Kumar, RSS joint general secretary handling northern states, will chair the event, which is expected to be attended by senior Sangh and BJP leaders from the state. The BJP’s organisational expansion will also be discussed at the meeting, along with the need to shape the electoral narrative.

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Back in Delhi, a BJP source said seat-sharing talks with the SAD were underway. The BJP is said to be insisting on at least 45 seats. “We will win several rural seats and will no longer be a mere urban or semi-urban party," a senior BJP leader said, adding that the party was reaching out to all sections of Punjab society. The BJP is especially concentrating on 34 reserved constituencies.

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