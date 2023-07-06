SAD-BJP re-alliance talks have BSP in a fix

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 5

Amid talks of a possible re-alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the latter’s alliance partner BSP is perturbed.

BSP state chief Jasvir Garhi’s attack against the saffron party and the new BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar indicates the mood within its cadres.

“Post 2022 debacle, Jakhar, who was then with the Congress, had given a statement indirectly implying that the party had made a wrong choice while giving rein for the poll campaign. His statement was an attack on a Dalit leader and drew ire. After he switched over to the BJP, the anti-Dalit leader has been handpicked for the top post in Punjab,” Garhi reacted on Facebook this afternoon.

On being asked about the chances of the Akali shift, Garhi said, “I have been enquiring about the reports of the possible pact from the senior SAD leadership but they all have been feigning ignorance. On our part, we have been giving all updates to our party supremo Mayawati. The ultimate decision lies with her”.

The SAD leadership also seems to be in no mood to continue with the BSP, especially since Mayawati has not visited SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to condole Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s demise. “Our alliance with the BSP has not helped us improve our political prospects,” a senior leader said.

However, SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema maintained, “There is no discussion on our alliance with the BJP. It is only a media creation. Our alliance with the BSP is intact.”