SAD blames Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for Sultanpur Lodhi clash

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for the bloodshed at Gurdwara Akal Bunga, Sultanpur Lodhi, and said, “The police acted on the orders of the Chief Minister that led to the bloodshed which could have been avoided by mature handling.”

“Bhagwant Mann has blood on his hands and must own administrative, political and moral responsibility for the bloodshed and for the death that happened there,” said Badal.

“May I ask what attempts, if any, were made either by ruling party representatives or by the administration to prevent the situation from coming to this violent pass. They just want bloodshed here and will use every opportunity to tarnish the image of the Sikh masses,” said the SAD chief.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sukhbir Badal #Sultanpur Lodhi