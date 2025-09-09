SAD 'boycotts' V-P election; blames Centre, Punjab govt for 'flood relief failure'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab has decided to boycott the Vice-Presidential elections set to happen on Tuesday.

The party has said that neither the Central nor the state government has meaningfully helped the people of Punjab during the devastating floods, which have affected large swathes of farmland, displaced thousands, and submerged people's homes.

Currently, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur is the sole representative of the party in Parliament. The party has no Rajya Sabha MPs.

"Almost one third of the state lies submerged under water with houses and crops completely destroyed. It is a man-made tragedy caused by Punjab government's negligence and incompetence. Neither the state government nor the Centre have come forward to help Punjabis in any way," the party posted on X.

The party said that the people of Punjab are "very upset and angry" with both the Centre for holding the V-P election while the state suffers.

"The Shiromani Akali Dal represents the sentiments and the voice of the people Punjab. Therefore, the party has decided to BOYCOTT this Vice Presidential poll," the post added.

Apart from SAD, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have decided to abstain from voting too.

While BRS cited the lack of help given to Telangana farmers during the time of crisis, BDS has said that they remain "equidistant" from both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

The Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

The Vice-Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned during the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

The V-P is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both Houses of Parliament. The elections of the Vice President are governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution.