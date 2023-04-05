SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 4

Differences seem to have emerged between alliance partners Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over contesting the May 10 Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll.

Both parties have staked claim to contest the bypoll, asking the other to lend support. The alliance, formed before the 2022 Assembly elections, continued in the Sangrur parliamentary bypoll.

The SAD announced on Saturday that it would contest the bypoll and a coordination meeting would be held with the BSP soon for finalising the candidate.

The BSP cadre and leaders are, however, in a different mood. Citing the poor performance of the SAD-BSP joint candidate in the Sangrur bypoll, they claimed their candidate could fare better. A BSP leader said they had not staked claim to the Sangrur seat as the Akalis had better chances there.

However, the BSP could win the Jalandhar seat as it was reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. The constituency has about 44 per cent Dalit votes.

“Our core committee is meeting tomorrow. This is not about differences with the Akalis. Our alliance is strong and will remain strong, irrespective of our claim. We are seeking to contest the seat as we feel we can get about 2 lakh votes on our own,” Garhi said. Party president Mayawati would take the final call, he added.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said, “There are still about 20 days for the last date of nomination. We will have a meeting with the BSP to finalise the candidate.” He said the party was confident that their candidate could fare well despite recent performances.

