SAD-BSP will put state back on track: Sukhbir Badal

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 12

Campaigning in Jalalabad,

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said if voted to power, the SAD-BSP alliance will put the state back on the track of development and restart social welfare initiatives.

‘Disqualify AAP’ The SAD on Sunday claimed AAP has invited disqualification and de-recognition “as it has been caught cheating not only the EC, but also the people with ‘Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to Akali voters’”

Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to Sukhbir, said: "The EC has directed AAP to stop airing ‘Kejriwal’s appeal to Akali voters’

He alleged the Congress did not fulfil promises made to the people, including farmer loan waiver, jobs to youth and increasing the Shagun scheme amount to Rs 51,000 and old-age pension. He said instead of giving relief to people, CM Charanjit Singh Channi allegedly patronised the sand mafia and used officials by promising plum postings and transfers. “The 111-day tenure of Channi will be remembered as the most corrupt in the history of the state,” claimed Badal. He also lashed out at AAP. —

