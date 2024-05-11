SAD cares for farmers: Sharma

Patiala, May 10
SAD candidate from Patiala NK Sharma filed his papers today. Sharma drove a tractor to reach the DAC to file papers.
He was accompanied by former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra. Sharma’s wife Babita Sharma filed her papers as his covering candidate. Sharma said he was the son of a farmer and proud of his legacy. He said only the Akali Dal worked for the betterment of farmers .
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release