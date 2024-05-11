SAD cares for farmers: Sharma

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

SAD candidate from Patiala NK Sharma filed his papers today. Sharma drove a tractor to reach the DAC to file papers.

He was accompanied by former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra. Sharma’s wife Babita Sharma filed her papers as his covering candidate. Sharma said he was the son of a farmer and proud of his legacy. He said only the Akali Dal worked for the betterment of farmers .

