SAD chief meets Uttarakhand CM

ANI

Dehradun, December 24

A delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Sukhbir said he discussed two issues related to the Sikhs residing in Uttarakhand.

“There were two main issues related to the Sikhs residing in Uttarakhand. One of these issues pertains to the identification of land at Gurdwara Gyan Godri. CM Dhami assured that he will invite the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation for site selection. The second issue is related to farmers whose land got bifurcated after Uttarakhand was carved out as a separate state,” said Sukhbir. “CM Dhami assured that he will soon form a committee to address and resolve these issues,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs #Sukhbir Badal #Uttarakhand