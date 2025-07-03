SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces 96-member working committee 

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday released a list of 96 members of his party’s working committee.

The prominent leaders in the committee include the SAD chief, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Kirpal Singh Badungar, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK, Sucha Singh Langah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Bikam Singh Majithia, N K Sharma and Janmeja Singh Sekhon.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that 20 senior leaders have additionally been included as special invitees.

“For the first time, 16 senior women leaders have been inducted into the party’s highest decision-making body. The committee also includes several young leaders. Due representation has been given to all sections of society,” said Cheema in a post on X.