SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces 96-member working committee 

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces 96-member working committee 

‘For the first time, 16 senior women leaders inducted into the party’s highest decision-making body’
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:26 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. File
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday released a list of 96 members of his party’s working committee.

The prominent leaders in the committee include the SAD chief, Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Kirpal Singh Badungar, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Manjit Singh GK, Sucha Singh Langah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Bikam Singh Majithia, N K Sharma and Janmeja Singh Sekhon.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that 20 senior leaders have additionally been included as special invitees.

“For the first time, 16 senior women leaders have been inducted into the party’s highest decision-making body. The committee also includes several young leaders. Due representation has been given to all sections of society,” said Cheema in a post on X.

