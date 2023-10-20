SAD chief Sukhbir flays arrest of sheller owners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today condemned the summary arrests of rice sheller owners at Mansa, saying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should take up their case for resolution with the Centre instead of suppressing their protests.

He also asked the SAD cadre to reach grain markets to force the state government to ensure the lifting of paddy and restart of procurement. “I will also visit mandis. They cannot be made victims for the failure of the AAP government in resolving the grievances of rice millers’’.

The SAD president said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was responsible for clogging the grain markets and creating obstacles in the way of smooth procurement of paddy.

#Bhagwant Mann #Mansa #Sukhbir Badal