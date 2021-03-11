Sukhbir Badal: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann must quit on moral grounds

Mansa, June 2
The AAP government should take moral responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today.
Talking to mediapersons after expressing condolences to singer’s family, Sukhbir said the AAP government had failed on all fronts. Demanding CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation, he said many precious lives had been lost due to negligence on part of the government.
Accompanied by ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Badal, he said the government should have investigated the matter promptly and brought culprits to book. The parents continued to look for answers even 100 hours after the killing, he said, adding the government should not have compromised the security of Punjab, being a border state, for political gains.
