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Home / Punjab / SAD committee slams Punjab CM for ‘challenging’ Akal Takht’s authority

SAD committee slams Punjab CM for ‘challenging’ Akal Takht’s authority

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Mohit Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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SAD chief Sukhbir Badal leaves the party office after a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Working Committee on Friday condemned CM Bhagwant Mann for allegedly challenging the authority of the Akal Takht at public forums while asserting that it was hurting the religious feelings of Sikhs.

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The committee led by SAD president Sukhbir Badal noted that the CM was deliberately creating fissures in the Sikh community.

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Senior party leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the committee passed a resolution demanding the immediate resignation of the CM. He said the committee also discussed how the CM was trying to cover up “his sins”.

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Meanwhile, senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia held a press conference here on Friday wherein he claimed that a false case was registered against him as he had allegedly exposed the AAP government by recovering party worker Jobanpreet Singh from the residence of the Majitha police station SHO.

He said his only intention of going to the Majitha police station was to protect the human rights of the Akali worker, which was proved with the court ruling that Joban’s arrest was illegal and passing strictures against DSP Kamalpreet Singh.

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