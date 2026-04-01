SAD, Congress chose nepotism over state’s welfare, alleges Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the Congress and the SAD of promoting nepotism, alleging that family interests superseded the state’s welfare for their leaders.

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“These parties have a clear agenda — me, my son, my brother-in-law, and my family,” he said accusing both Opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics.

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The CM made the remarks addressing an AAP rally in Nangal. In a sharp attack on SAD president Sukhbir Badal, he said had his late father “found him capable”, he would “have made him the Chief Minister” of the state. Mann also targeted SAD leader and Sukhbir’s brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia, saying the “only qualification he holds was that he is related to the Badals”.

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He also revisited the longstanding issue of riverwater sharing with neighbouring states, alleging that former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had compromised Punjab’s interests by allowing excess water allocation to Haryana. The Chief Minister also accused previous governments of failing to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of Anandpur Sahib and Nangal regions despite the Sutlej flowing through the region.

“It is surprising that areas through which the Sutlej passes were deprived of basic water facilities,” Mann said.

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Earlier, the rally began on a religious and cultural note, with Vedic chants. Devotional chant “Har Har Mahadev”, and the ceremonial breaking of a coconut marked the beginning of the rally.

Mann was accompanied by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. The leaders also took part in a havan ceremony before formally beginning the event.

During the rally, Mann laid the foundation stones for key development projects, including a water treatment plant and Captain Anmol Kalia Centre of Excellence to be brought up in ITI Nangal.

He also announced a 500-seat auditorium at Bhim Rao Ambedkar School of Eminence in Nangal.

‘Investment best parameter to judge crime situation’

Sangrur: Later in the day, at a state-level programme here, Mann rejected the charge that the law and order had deteriorated under the AAP government. He said the best parameter to judge the crime situation was the investment coming into the state.

Mann said Punjab would now deliver police assistance “within just six minutes”, on par with developed countries such as the US and Europe, as he flagged off 508 emergency response vehicles at Ladda Kothi. The vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, are set to ensure immediate response to distress calls.