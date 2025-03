The delegation, comprising Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema and Hira Singh Gabhria, besides complainant Arshdeep Kler, told the DGP that Bhangu had abused Kler.

Kler said he had participated in a debate on party president Balwinder Singh Bhunder’s plea for Panthic unity on Wednesday. During the debate, he pointed out to Akali rebel Charanjit Singh Brar that the latter’s group was constantly holding meetings and hatching conspiracies against the SAD in the office of the Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh. Kler said immediately after the debate Bhangu rang him up and while referring to himself as Dibrugarh detainee Amritpal Singh’s “man” and said that he would kill Kler in case he ever again referred to any such meetings being held in the Mandi Board. “He also asked me to narrate this to ex-Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.”