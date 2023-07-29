 SAD delegation meets Punjab guv, seeks assessment of flood damage to be sent to Centre : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • SAD delegation meets Punjab guv, seeks assessment of flood damage to be sent to Centre

SAD delegation meets Punjab guv, seeks assessment of flood damage to be sent to Centre

It noted that the Punjab government failed to even get the damage assessed by the central team which would come in the way of the release of the funds to the state

SAD delegation meets Punjab guv, seeks assessment of flood damage to be sent to Centre

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit receives a memorandum from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and others regarding recent floods in the state, in Chandigarh, Saturday, July 29, 2023. PTI file



PTI

Chandigarh, July 29

A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) delegation on Saturday appealed to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to send the assessment of the damage caused by the recent floods to the Centre to avail relief for the state.

Targeting the AAP government for having “failed” to handle the flood situation, the delegation comprising Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bikram Singh Majithia, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Daljit Singh Cheema and Sukhwinder Kumar also urged Purohit to order a judicial probe into the “man-made” flood crisis.

Presenting its memorandum to the governor, the SAD delegation detailed now a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was necessary to book those who caused “unimaginable misery” to lakhs of Punjabis by failing to do their duties, the party said.

The delegation urged the governor to send an assessment of the damage caused by the floods to the Centre so that enhanced relief can be availed.

It noted that the Punjab government failed to even get the damage assessed by the central team which would come in the way of the release of the funds to the state.

The SAD delegation also urged the governor to direct the government to submit a report on the complete damage as well as relief distributed till now, including how the Rs 218 crore received from the Centre had been spent.

It informed the governor that ‘girdawari’ (survey to assess loss) has not been done yet and demanded that interim relief should be given at the rate of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers whose paddy crops have been destroyed and Rs 5 lakh should be given to households whose homes had been damaged by floodwaters.

The SAD delegation urged the governor to direct the government to announce a one-year moratorium on all cooperative and bank loans taken by farmers, besides waiving interest on the loans for the same period.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

The delegation also urged the governor to declare the formation of a union by employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee as illegal, stop the transfer of land to Haryana for the construction of a new assembly building, withdraw the proposal to double parking rates for vehicles other than those from the Union territory in Chandigarh, channelise the Ghaggar river from Khanauri to Makror Sahib and create an elevated road between Shatrana and Shergarh village in Patiala.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Shiromani Akali Dal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

2
Jalandhar

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

3
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal: Police team held hostage during raid, five booked

5
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

6
Nation

As moving video of vegetable vendor goes viral, Rahul Gandhi says ‘need to bridge gap between rich and poor’

7
Haryana

131 colonies to be regularised in 7 Haryana districts

8
Himachal

Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed in Palampur

9
Punjab

Punjab Govt regularises 12,710 contract teachers

10
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

Team of MPs visits several relief camps to meet victims of e...

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case

A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community be...

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in; CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dro...

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on th...

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur violence

Chennai publisher, blogger arrested for 'comments on judiciary' over Manipur violence

The arrest is made on Saturday morning by the Perambalur dis...


Cities

View All

43 buildings still unsafe in city, says MC survey

43 buildings still unsafe in Amritsar city, says MC survey

Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa visits flood-hit areas

Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

Amritsar: DSP's kin claim he was falsely implicated in a bribery case

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Chandigarh Admn gets to work

Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, Chandigarh civic body step up fight against air pollution

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Chandigarh: Sector 8 family attacked in road rage

High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Man who kills woman for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi was her first cousin

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Himachal Road Transport Corporation resumes Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh

Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Regularisation without fixed pay scale new kind of privatisation: Teachers’ union

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways

Woman among 2 nabbed POs

MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, her son

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas