SAD Delhi announces 21-member core panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

The Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi — the group ruling the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) — has announced a 21-member core committee and a 23-member coordination committee of the party. Addressing a press conference today, Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of DSGMC, and Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary, said the decision taken by the party to work only for the Sikh community had been appreciated and the party was getting full support on this. “We will take up religious issues in collaboration with the community,” said Kalka, adding the party would carry forward the legacy of the Akali Dal, which was formed in 1920. —