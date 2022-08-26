Shiromani Akali Dal demands CBI probe into Rs 500-cr 'liquor scam'

Chandigarh, August 25
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, today announced that the party would appeal to the Punjab Governor to take action in the Rs 500-crore AAP excise scam. He also demanded filing of complaints with the CBI and the ED into kickbacks received by the AAP from the liquor cartel in Punjab.
Addressing a press conference here, the SAD President said, “There should be a free and fair inquiry against all political leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and MP Raghav Chadha as well as Punjab Government officials, who facilitated the scam.”
Asserting that the AAP had followed the Delhi model while framing the Punjab excise policy, Sukhbir said, “Like in the state of Delhi, nearly the entire liquor trade has been handed over to two companies in Punjab.” He said the profit margin of the two companies was doubled to facilitate a quid pro quo. “Crores have been passed back to the AAP government in Punjab and the party’s high command in Delhi,” he added. He said nearly the entire liquor trade was handed over to two firms Brindco and Anant Wines.
#manish sisodia #raghav chadha #shiromani akali dal #sukhbir badal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September