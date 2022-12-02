SAD disciplinary committee summons rebel Jagmeet Brar on December 6

Chandigarh, December 2
The SAD disciplinary committee has summoned rebel Jagmeet Brar on December 6.
Disciplinary committee chairman Sikander Maluka in a notice issued to Brar said the committee is not satisfied with his reply to a notice sent earlier. So he was summoned to clarify his position in person. Maluka said, adding that despite the notice, Brar continued anti-party activities.
Maluka said the so-called Unity Panel was Brar's personal creation.
Meanwhile, in a setback to Jagmeet Brar, two Akali leaders have distanced themselves from the Unity and Coordination panel announced by Brar on Thursday.
Arwinder Pal Singh Pakhoke and Ravi Inder Singh Kahlon have in a statement expressed loyalty to Sukhbir Badal.
