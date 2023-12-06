SAD ex-MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi passes away

PTI

Ludhiana, December 5

Former SAD MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi on Tuesday passed away after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at PGI, Chandigarh.

He was the son of the former president of the Shiromani Akali Dal and the ex-chief of the SGPC Jagdev Singh Talwandi.

Talwandi’s last prayer meeting will be held on Wednesday at his native village Talwandi Rai near Raikot in Ludhiana district.

He remained MLA from 2002 to 2007 from the Raikot assembly seat. He also remained the chairman of Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation. He was also the secretary general of the SAD (Sanyukt).

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the death of Talwandi.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and followers,” Badal said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

