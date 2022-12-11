SAD expels Jagmeet Brar for anti-party activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today expelled former MP Jagmeet Brar from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

This decision was announced by the party’s Disciplinary Committee chairman Sikander Singh Maluka as Brar failed to appear before the panel today.

Meanwhile, Brar sent a letter to the committee stating that he had met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and explained him that he was working for the unity of the party. He pointed out that the party sub-committee had recommended the SAD leadership and its workers to seek forgiveness from Akal Takht.

Maluka said the party had given ample time to Brar. “First a show-cause notice was issued to him. When his reply was found unsatisfactory, he was asked to explain his views in person,” said Maluka, adding that Brar had requested him to postpone the date on December 6, stating that he had to attend a bhog ceremony. “However, he attended a public meeting organised by expelled Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur on the give day,” said Maluka.

“It’s clear that Brar was hatching conspiracies against the SAD. He is announcing his own committees, which cannot be tolerated,” he added.

The disciplinary committee has also issued a show-cause notice to Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala and has asked him to explain his recent conduct. Another party leader, Surjit Singh Ablowal, has been also directed to appear before the panel.

Reacting to Brar’s expulsion, SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and party’ secretary general Ranjit Singh Talwandi today said whoever in the Akali Dal opposed Sukhbir Badal’s policies, he/she was shown the way out of the party.

Asserting that expelling such senior members hinted towards the political end of the Badal family, Dhindsa said the time was not far when good Akali leaders, who have always been asking for the progress of SAD, would be forced to say goodbye to the party.

Talwandi said after the humiliating defeat of SAD in the Assembly elections in Punjab, Brar had been constantly demanding a change of the party president, but instead of accepting his demand, Sukhbir threw him out of the party.