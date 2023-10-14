SAD expels Rinwa, Josan for ‘anti-party activities’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

The Shiromani Akali Dal today expelled two more leaders — Dr Mohinder Kumar Rinwa and Hans Raj Josan — for anti-party activities.

The duo was in the Congress before they joined the Akali Dal. Yesterday, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, a four-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, had left the Akali Dal after he was served a show-cause notice.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the Akali Dal’s disciplinary committee presided over by senior leader Sikander Singh Maluka. The disciplinary committee forwarded its recommendation to the party chief who took the decision to expel these two leaders with immediate effect.

#Congress #Shiromani Akali Dal