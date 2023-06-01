SAD extends relief to Maha lynching victims

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde asking him to take effective steps for spreading awareness about the role of the Sikh Gurus and the Sikh community in safeguarding and development of the country.

Badal urged the CM to sanction immediate ex-gratia grant as well as a government job to each of the survivors and any eligible member of the family of the deceased.

Badal announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased Kirpal Singh Bhond and Rs 1 lakh each to two wounded survivors — Arun Singh Taak and Gora Singh Dhudani — undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The SAD chief also requested SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to extend all possible help to the victims and their families.