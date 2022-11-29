Shiromani Akali Dal flays Punjab govt for ignoring demands of para-athletes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has condemned the ‘high-handedness’ meted out to para-athletes who had come to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence to demand fulfilment of the promises made to them by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Para-athletes protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shameful that Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had failed to come out with a sports policy for para-Olympians besides providing jobs to them as promised. He said the callous attitude of the AAP government had forced the players to throw their medals on the road.

Dr Cheema said the seriousness of the AAP government towards para-athletes could be discerned from the fact that it had not held the State Para Games as scheduled.

“Instead of listening to their grievances and resolving them, the AAP government has chosen to suppress their demands through high-handed means”. Dr Cheema assured full support to the para-athletes and said in case their demands were not met, the SAD would ensure justice to them.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #bhagwant mann #shiromani akali dal