SAD for probe into cops-gangster nexus

Chandigarh, November 13
SAD today called for a High Court-monitored agency to probe politician-police-gangster nexus in Punjab and its jails so that it could be made public how gangsters were using the jails as a safe haven for running their rackets.
SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana said gangsters were openly using jails as a safe haven to run their racket.
