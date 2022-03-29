SAD forms sub-panel to analyse Punjab poll debacle

Chandigarh, March 28
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today formed a 13-member sub-panel headed by its Sangrur district chief Iqbal Singh Jhoonda to take feedback from all sections of society as well as cadre at the grassroots level to analyse the reason for the party’s debacle in the Assembly poll.
The decision to form the sub-panel was taken at a meeting of the 16-member high-powered committee of the party presided over by Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra.
Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the sub-panel would present its report to the committee in two weeks. He said the sub-panel had been tasked with taking feedback from workers at the grassroots level as well as all sections of society.
“The SAD is committed to taking genuine feedback from the people based upon which it will make necessary changes to rise to the aspirations of the Punjabis,” he added. —
