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Home / Punjab / SAD hands over reins to women in Panthic bastion

SAD hands over reins to women in Panthic bastion

Women candidates likely to contest poll from district for first time

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The Shiromani Akali Dal has entrusted women to lead charge in two constituencies.
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Political parties have traditionally fielded men with political muscle and big stature from Tarn Taran — considered a Panthic halqa (constituency represented by Sikh religious sentiments) for a long time.

Comprising four Vidhan Sabha constituencies, including, Tarn Taran, Khadoor Sahib, Patti and Khemkaran, the district had even come to be known for gun-toting youth during the period of militancy. It is in this backdrop that the emerging clout of women leaders has assumed significance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Straddling with the changing times, none other than Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has entrusted women to lead charge in two constituencies.

The party has appointed Ramandeep Kaur Sheron as its halqa in-charge for Khadoor Sahib and Kanchanpreet Kaur for Tarn Taran. Their appointment has virtually ensured their candidacy.

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No party has ever fielded women from either Tarn Tarn or Khadoor Sahib. Well aware, the party is throwing all its might behind the two. Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal will visit Jhabal town in Tarn Taran on November 13 to officially launch their election campaigns.

Both Ramandeep and Kanchanpreet have themselves hit the campaign trail. They have been actively mobilising their supporters by visiting their respective constituencies and are receiving an encouraging response from public. The former’s husband is the sarpanch of Sheron village while her mother-in-law is also a member of the Naushera Pannuan block samiti.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already announced its decision to field sitting Tarn Taran and Khemkaran MLAs Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Sarwan Singh Dhunn from the respective constituencies.

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There was also talk of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, entering the fray. She had, however, expressed reluctance to contest polls in a media interaction a few months ago.

Jaswant Singh Khalra’s nephew, Harmandeep Singh Khalra, had also ruled out the possibility. “Bibi Khalra has been living with her children in California for a long time and not shown interest in the elections,” he said.

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