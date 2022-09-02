Sukhbir Singh Badal hits out at BJP Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over Chandigarh remark

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 1

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia have hit out at Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has said people of Chandigarh should be consulted on the transfer of UT to Punjab.

They said if anything happened in Punjab, Shekhawat would be responsible.

The two Akali leaders were in the city to attend a “chinj” (sports festival) organised by former Gurdaspur legislator Gurbachan Singh Babbehali.

Majithia was visiting Gurdaspur for the first time after being released on bail.

Majithia said, “After the reorganisation of states in 1966, Punjab was the only state which did not get its own capital.” “Under the Rajiv-Longowal accord, Chandigarh was supposed to be transferred to Punjab. This decision has not been implemented,” he added.

