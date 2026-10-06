SAD launches door-to-door 'Punjab Bachao' campaign in Ropar ahead of Assembly polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers, led by former minister Daljeet Singh Cheema, on Tuesday stepped up their political activity in the Ropar Assembly constituency by launching door to door feedback campaign under its Punjab Bachao programme.

Cheema, while talking to The Tribune, said that SAD workers during the campaign would seek voters views on issues that they feel the SAD should take up. The views given by people would be part of SAD manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

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As part of the campaign, the SAD has circulated a document titled 'AAP government’s 17 failures', which forms the basis of its interaction with voters. The document raises a range of political, economic, social and governance related issues and seeks to project them as key concerns ahead of the Assembly elections.

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Among the issues highlighted by the SAD are its allegation that the Punjab Government is being run through a 'remote control' from Delhi and that the state government has been dominated by outside influence. The party has also referred to the controversy involving the Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, besides alleging that Punjab has been pushed deeper into debt.

The SAD has accused the Mann government of failing to live up to its claims. Other points include the spread of drugs among Punjab’s youth, the alleged growing influence of criminals and gangsters, and the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

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The document distributed among the voters also targets the government over MSP and compensation for flood-affected people, alleging that it failed to fulfil its commitments.

The party has further accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing Rs 60,000 over four and a half years to mothers and daughters, and of not implementing the Old Pension Scheme for employees. It has also alleged that outstanding DA arrears were not released despite court directions.

Paper leaks and alleged recruitment irregularities, which the SAD says have damaged the future of lakhs of students, also figure prominently in the campaign. The party has accused the government of failing to provide jobs as promised.

Another charge listed by the SAD is that the public money was being spent on publicity for Arvind Kejriwal. The party has also raised issues concerning SYL, Chandigarh and the BBMB, alleging that Punjab’s interests were compromised under pressure from Delhi.

The SAD’s 17-point document further claims that Punjab’s law and order situation has become critical, that old industries have left the state while new investment has not come in adequate numbers. The government’s Mohalla clinic programme was being promoted at the cost of existing healthcare facilities, the SAD has alleged.

It also alleged that a large number of posts of principals and headmasters are vacant and the recruitment of teachers remains inadequate.

The campaign comes at a time when political parties have begun intensifying their grassroots activities ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.