SAD leader Arshdeep Kler appears before police in ‘poll conspiracy’ audio clip matter

SAD leader Arshdeep Singh Kler appeared on Sunday before the Punjab Police to record his statement following the circulation of an audio clip, allegedly of a conversation between the Patiala SSP and other officers about blocking Opposition candidates from reaching nomination centres.

Kler appeared before Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) S P S Parmar.

The conversation in the clip apparently refers to the nomination-filing process ahead of the December 14 Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

Speaking to reporters after the appearance here, Kler said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) wants the matter to be investigated so that the truth can come out.

Earlier, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal accused several Patiala police senior officers of conspiring to stop the candidates, allegedly at the behest of the ruling AAP.

On December 4, Badal shared the audio clip on his X account, which purportedly played a conversation between SSP Varun Sharma and other officers discussing the purported plan.

However, the Patiala police junked the allegations and said, “It has come to notice that a fake AI-generated video is being circulated on social media, created with malicious intent to mislead the public, spread disinformation and disturb the law and order situation. Appropriate and stringent legal action will be taken against the culprits.”

Police had also registered an FIR at the Patiala cybercrime police station in the matter.

SAD spokesperson Kler had filed a complaint with the state election commission, demanding an immediate suspension of the Patiala SSP and those who participated in the alleged conference call.

The party had alleged a “criminal conspiracy” to hijack the election process in favour of the ruling party by “misusing police officials”.

Police then summoned Kler for his statement in the matter.

According to the summons, police said it appears that the original content of the audio clip was with Kler, which was “required to be taken on record for further proceedings in the inquiry or investigation”.

“In view of the above, you are hereby directed to produce any oral/documentary/digital/electronic evidence in your possession to the undersigned in person or through an authorised representative....The evidence is essential for the purposes of the inquiry/investigation and for bringing on record relevant evidence.” it said.