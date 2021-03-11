SAD leader Chandumajra seeks Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra’s expulsion from AAP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 17

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra today asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to immediately expel Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from the party for allegedly cheating his wife and beating her. He also demanded that action be taken as per law on the complaint filed by his wife with the Zirakpur police.

In a statement here, Prof Chandumajra said Pathanmajra’s wife had filed a complaint stating that her husband had remarried without divorcing her besides issuing death threats to her. “Pathanmajra’s wife has also accused the legislator of beating her besides mistreatment,” claimed Chandumajra.

Asserting that the serious allegations against Pathanmajra had sent out a wrong signal in society, Prof Chandumajra asked the AAP high command to take immediate action against the legislator. “If this is not done, it will be construed that all the tall promises made by Kejriwal to protect the honour and dignity of women is just empty talk.”

He alleged that earlier also the legislator had hid his shady past while filing his nomination for contesting the Assembly elections and the AAP high command had not taken any action against him. “Now we have even more serious allegations being levelled against Pathanmajra. It is high time that strict exemplary action is taken against him,” the SAD leader added.

All efforts to contact Pathanmajra turned futile, as he was unavailable for comments. “All charges are politically motivated”, said an aide of the MLA.