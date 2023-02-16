SAD leader directed to pay Rs 16L property tax

Abohar, February 15
SAD trade wing district chief Mohinder Bathla today met Abohar Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal with regards to sealing of his shopping complex.
On February 8, a team led by the MC Building Inspector had sealed Bathla Complex near North Circular Road. Executive Engineer Abhinav Jain said the six-storey building was not constructed as per layout and had no provision for parking. Apart from this, property tax was also not paid.
After perusal of the record, the DC said property tax to the tune of Rs 16 lakh was pending. She said seventh floor of Bathla Complex was constructed in violation of the building bylaws and notices had been issued to the tenants to vacate their shops within a week.
