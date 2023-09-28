SAD leader shot dead in Hoshiarpur; was former sarpanch of Meghowal Ganjian village

PTI

Hoshiarpur, September 28

A local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former sarpanch of Meghowal Ganjian village here was shot dead by two unidentified men on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place when Surjit Singh was sitting outside a grocery shop in his village. Two assailants came on a bike and opened fire at Singh, they said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the assailants.

#Hoshiarpur #Shiromani Akali Dal