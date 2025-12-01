SAD leaders, kin booked for fabricating evidence

The Jalalabad City police have booked SAD leaders Vardev Singh Mann, his brother Nardev Singh Mann and three other family members for fabricating evidence to implicate police personnel in a case involving allegations of illegal detention.

Eight unidentified people have also been booked in the case, which was lodged on November 26. This comes days after Vardev Singh Mann was arrested by the police in connection with a violent clash that took place outside the Block Development and Panchayat Officer’s office in Jalalabad town last year during nominations for the panchayat polls. The other three family members booked in the case are Harpinder Singh, Harman Singh and Gursewak Singh.

The case has been registered under Sections 217, 228, 229, 231, 248 and 61(2) of the BNS.