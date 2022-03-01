SAD leaders meet Bikram Singh Majithia in jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

A host of senior Akali leaders today met former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, lodged inside the Central Jail in a drugs case.

Former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema and senior vice-president Maheshinder Singh Grewal met Majithia inside the jail.

Interestingly, local SAD leader Harpal Juneja has pitched a tent right next to the jail premises. “We have put up a ‘pucca morcha’ near the jail and it will continue till our leader is released. The jail authorities are not allowing workers and leaders to meet Majithia. Moreover, the process to apply online to meet inmates is very rigorous,” he claimed.

Earlier, the authorities had denied permission to Majithia’s son. Shivraj Singh, Jail Superintendent, said he was not aware of any such request. —