SAD meets governor, seeks Punjab CM Mann’s dismissal over Parvinder Jhota’s murder

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday appealed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to dismiss Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann. It also urged him to grant Rs 2 crore in compensation to the family of slain anti-drug crusader Parvinder Singh Jhota and provide a Class I gazetted post to his wife.

A four-member SAD delegation, led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, also called for action against all ministers, legislators, and civil and police officials accused of patronising the drug trade and issuing arms licences to drug offenders.

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The delegation further urged that the ongoing CBI probe into Parvinder Jhota’s murder be expanded to cover the cases of Gulzar Singh of Toor Banjara (Dirba), who named Finance Minister Harpal Cheema in his dying declaration, and Bikramjit Singh of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib, who was hacked to death for opposing the drug mafia.

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Sukhbir Badal urged the Governor to ensure that the state looked after Parvinder Jhota’s family, even though his father had not sought any personal benefit. He said Parvinder Jhota’s wife was a teacher and should be given a Class I gazetted post.

Holding CM Mann responsible for Parvinder Jhota’s murder, Sukhbir Badal cited the statement made by Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, to the police. He said the statement highlighted how his son had fallen victim to the politician-police nexus allegedly operating behind Punjab’s drug trade.

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He said that despite 48 meetings of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) having been held nationwide, Mann had failed to convene or attend any NCORD meeting. “This shows utter callousness towards tackling the drug menace,” he said, adding that Mann had chosen to fly to Paris to celebrate his wife’s birthday instead of addressing the situation in the state following Parvinder Jhota’s killing.

Alliance in the air for SAD-BJP

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted during his recent visit to Punjab that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the next government in the state following the 2027 Assembly elections, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also fuelled speculation about a possible alliance.

Sukhbir said the SAD regarded the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as its enemies and was ready to form an alliance with any other party that respected its ideology and principles.