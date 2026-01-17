SAD meets Punjab Governor, flag threat to Bikram Majithia’s life, asks ‘why should cops install CCTV facing washroom in jail’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, alleging a serious threat to the life of jailed party leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia’s wife had also visited the leader in jail on January 15.

SAD leaders claimed the Punjab government has done “nothing concrete” to safeguard Majithia despite intelligence inputs warning of a possible attack.

Majithia is currently lodged in Nabha jail in Patiala and was arrested in June last year in a disproportionate assets case by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

He is the brother-in-law of former Punjab Chief Minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The SAD delegation included Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, and Ganieve Kaur Majithia.

In their representation, the leaders cited central intelligence inputs suggesting Majithia could be targeted for elimination by terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

SAD alleged violations of Majithia’s fundamental rights and said additional CCTV cameras were being installed inside his jail cell unnecessarily.

The party claimed there was an attempt to install a camera facing the washroom and toilet, allegedly to record Majithia without clothes or his turban/parna, calling it an invasion of privacy and an affront to religious sentiments.

According to the representation, two DIG-rank officers visited Majithia on January 1 and informed him about the threat to his life inside the jail.

SAD claimed the jail superintendent failed to respond to the issue, prompting Majithia to inform the Chief Judicial Magistrate about the danger.

The party alleged that while Majithia and his counsel were not officially briefed, intelligence inputs were leaked to the media, drawing parallels with singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing after his security was withdrawn.

SAD also raised concerns that cameras, possibly fitted with microphones, were installed during a jail meeting between Majithia and his wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, on January 15.

During the meeting, SAD leaders also flagged alleged targeting of the Punjab Kesari newspaper group through raids and withdrawal of government advertisements.

The party accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of attempting to muzzle the media and undermine press freedom.

SAD claimed the Punjab Kesari Group has been facing a “witchhunt” since October 21, 2025, following reports related to allegations against AAP’s national convener.

It alleged that advertisements were stopped on November 2 and raids were conducted in January at the group’s printing presses and a hotel in Jalandhar.

SAD appealed to the governor to intervene to protect Majithia’s life and ensure democratic values and press freedom are upheld.

The Punjab government has categorically rejected the allegations made by the Punjab Kesari Group in an official statement issued on Thursday.

With PTI inputs