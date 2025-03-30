SAD membership panel meets

A large number of Akali workers on Saturday participated in a meeting of the five-member SAD membership committee, constituted by Akal Takht.

Among the leaders who took part in the meeting included Manpreet Singh Ayali, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Santa Singh Umaidpuri (all members of the committee), former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Sangrur MLA Parkash Chand Garg and former Dhuri MLA Gagandeep Singh Barnala.

Dhindsa said the participation of Longowal in the meeting showed that in the coming days more pro-Panth leaders would become a part of the party’s membership drive.