SAD outreach from Feb 17, to hold 40 rallies

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will launch a mass contact programme from Qadian on February 17 to drum up support ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

The party has decided to hold 40 rallies across the state till Baisakhi on April 13.

A decision to this effect was taken by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal after consultation with the senior party leadership.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said their focus would be on exposing the state government’s “paralysed governance” and ill-conceived policies, which he said were leading to farm crisis, Panthic issues, corruption and lawlessness.

“The party will also spell out its stand on vital issues, including the transfer of capital Chandigarh and the discrimination over the distribution of riverwaters,” he said.