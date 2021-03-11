SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister was brought to the hospital yesterday night.

A SAD spokesperson said the senior Badal vomited a few times at night but was stable now.

On June 6, he was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, following gastric-related complaints and discharged later.

Earlier this year, Badal had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted at a hospital in Ludhiana. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.

Parkash Singh Badal is a five-time chief minister of Punjab.