SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

Mohali, June 12
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister was brought to the hospital yesterday night.
A SAD spokesperson said the senior Badal vomited a few times at night but was stable now.
On June 6, he was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, following gastric-related complaints and discharged later.
Earlier this year, Badal had contracted Covid-19 and was admitted at a hospital in Ludhiana. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.
Parkash Singh Badal is a five-time chief minister of Punjab.
