SAD patronised gangsters and smugglers: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 5

Launching a scathing attack on SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday dared him to come clean about his relations with drug smugglers and said a ‘tainted’ leader like Majithia, out on bail in a drug case, had no moral ground to raise questions over the functioning of the government.

Addressing a press conference, chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said those who had patronised drug smugglers, gangsters and mafia during their 10-year-regime, were now shamelessly questioning the statement of the CM while backing notorious gangsters.