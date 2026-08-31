SAD (Punar Surjit) cosies up to BJP amid BJP-Akali alliance buzz

Amid speculation over alliance talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the breakaway SAD (Punar Surjit) faction has also thrown its hat into the ring, seeking to carve out a space for itself in Punjab politics.

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In a latest move signalling its proximity to the PMO, SAD (Punar Surjit) leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra has stated to have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking parole for Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, citing the critical condition of Hawara’s mother. The letter was subsequently forwarded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had made two representations to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria requesting parole for Hawara.

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Chandumajra’s intervention has brought SAD (Punar Surjit) back into relevance, as the party has deployed its halka in-charge coordinators across Punjab.

Earlier, SAD Punar Surjit chief Gaini Harpreet Singh said talks were on with the BJP and that any alliance, if it materialised, would be based on clearly defined agendas.

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This development comes close on the heels of a meeting between SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP strategist CR Patil, signalling the BJP’s intent to play the role of a “big brother” in Punjab politics.

Hawara, who orchestrated the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and 16 others outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat on August 31, 1995, was sentenced to death in 2007.

His sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 2010. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

In 2015, Hawara was declared Jathedar of the Akal Takht by a Sarbat Khalsa, a move that put his supporters into conflict with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

On Saturday, Hawara’s sister had reportedly met the CM Mann with a similar appeal for his parole.

Hawara had previously urged Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) protesters to remain peaceful during their planned march towards the Governor’s residence on August 15.