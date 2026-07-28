SAD (Punar Surjit) delegation meets Punjab Governor, raises several issues

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Tuesday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here, raising several issues, including the release of 'Bandi Singhs' and the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

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The delegation comprised Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gaganjit Singh Barnala and Karnail Singh Panjoli.

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'Bandi Singhs' are those Sikh prisoners who were convicted for being involved in militancy during Punjab insurgency in the 1990s.

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The delegation also sought the intervention of the Governor in allowing Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination in 1995, to meet his ailing mother.

The SAD (Punar Surjit) also sought the commutation of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the 1995 assassination case.

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"We request you to kindly pursue the matter with the government of India and urge it to take an early and compassionate decision in accordance with law and constitutional principles," according to a memorandum submitted to Governor Kataria.

The delegation also demanded immediate conduct of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general elections, saying the tenure of the elected body has long expired, and the democratic process of conducting the elections deserves immediate attention.

The delegation further demanded reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The Kartarpur corridor, which facilitates devotees to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, has been shut since May 7 last year when the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

On the issue of 'Bandi Singhs', the delegation submitted that repeated memorandums and representations have been submitted seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who have already completed the sentences but remain incarcerated.

" We respectfully pray that such prisoners be released in accordance with law and the principles of justice," the delegation said.