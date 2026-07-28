DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / SAD (Punar Surjit) delegation meets Punjab Governor, raises several issues

SAD (Punar Surjit) delegation meets Punjab Governor, raises several issues

The delegation comprised Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gaganjit Singh Barnala and Karnail Singh Panjoli

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:01 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during a meeting with SAD (Punar Surjit) delegation members, in Chandigarh. PTI
Advertisement

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Tuesday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here, raising several issues, including the release of 'Bandi Singhs' and the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Advertisement

The delegation comprised Prem Singh Chandumajra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Gaganjit Singh Barnala and Karnail Singh Panjoli.

Advertisement

'Bandi Singhs' are those Sikh prisoners who were convicted for being involved in militancy during Punjab insurgency in the 1990s.

Advertisement

The delegation also sought the intervention of the Governor in allowing Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convict in the then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination in 1995, to meet his ailing mother.

The SAD (Punar Surjit) also sought the commutation of the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the 1995 assassination case.

Advertisement

"We request you to kindly pursue the matter with the government of India and urge it to take an early and compassionate decision in accordance with law and constitutional principles," according to a memorandum submitted to Governor Kataria.

The delegation also demanded immediate conduct of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general elections, saying the tenure of the elected body has long expired, and the democratic process of conducting the elections deserves immediate attention.

The delegation further demanded reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The Kartarpur corridor, which facilitates devotees to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, has been shut since May 7 last year when the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

On the issue of 'Bandi Singhs', the delegation submitted that repeated memorandums and representations have been submitted seeking the release of Sikh prisoners who have already completed the sentences but remain incarcerated.

" We respectfully pray that such prisoners be released in accordance with law and the principles of justice," the delegation said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts