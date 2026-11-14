SAD questions AAP’s free power claims; asks how 25 lakh consumers accumulated Rs 2,516 crore in dues

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday questioned the Punjab Government’s much-publicised free electricity scheme, alleging that the newly announced One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for domestic consumers had exposed discrepancies in the AAP government’s claims about providing free power.

The Punjab Government on Friday announced a one-time settlement scheme for domestic electricity consumers, offering a 100 per cent waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding power bills up to March 31, 2026.

The scheme covers outstanding dues of approximately Rs 2,516 crore, including Rs 518 crore in penalties and interest, which will be waived by the state government. Around 24.86 lakh consumers are expected to benefit from the scheme.

Reacting to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s announcement, the SAD questioned how nearly 25 lakh domestic consumers had accumulated such large outstanding dues and Rs 518 crore in interest and penalties if, as claimed by the government, 90 per cent of households were receiving zero electricity bills.

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The SAD sought an explanation from the government over the sudden emergence of such a large number of consumers with pending dues and the imposition of penalties.

The party alleged that consumers may have initially been shown misleading bills to project the free electricity scheme as a success, only to be confronted later with outstanding dues and the possibility of disconnection by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for non-payment.

“Was the promise of free electricity merely a political gimmick? Did the AAP government mislead 25 lakh families to manufacture a success story?” asked SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, demanding that the government make the entire billing exercise public and explain how the arrears had accumulated.

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He said ordinary households should not be made to bear the financial consequences of what the SAD described as the government’s publicity-driven approach.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had on Friday announced a 45-day OTS window, offering a 100 per cent waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding domestic electricity bills up to March 31, 2026