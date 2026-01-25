DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / SAD rallies in all segments from next month

SAD rallies in all segments from next month

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The SAD today announced that it would hold a series of rallies in all Assembly constituencies from next month “to tell Punjabis about the historic role played by it in the state’s development and its vision for the state.”

Advertisement

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district presidents and the constituency in charge of the party. The elections to the 117-member legislative assembly are due in 2027.

Advertisement

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who presided over the meeting, emphasised that successive SAD governments had carried out “unprecedented” development in the state.

Advertisement

Cheema said both the previous Congress government and the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had “failed” to create a single new infrastructure, due to which the state suffered immensely.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts