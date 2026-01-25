SAD rallies in all segments from next month

The SAD today announced that it would hold a series of rallies in all Assembly constituencies from next month “to tell Punjabis about the historic role played by it in the state’s development and its vision for the state.”

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district presidents and the constituency in charge of the party. The elections to the 117-member legislative assembly are due in 2027.

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who presided over the meeting, emphasised that successive SAD governments had carried out “unprecedented” development in the state.

Cheema said both the previous Congress government and the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had “failed” to create a single new infrastructure, due to which the state suffered immensely.