SAD (S), BJP not on same page

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Just before the Jalandhar byelection, fissures seems to be deepening in Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) and the BJP.

The main reason behind the cracks in the alliance is that the BJP did not consult SAD (S) over the byelection. Taking a serious note of the “snub” by the saffron party, the SAD (Sanyukt) has decided to field its own candidate in the bypoll.

Party chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said they were considering former Cabinet minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur’s name for the bypoll.