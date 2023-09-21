SAD: Sajjan’s acquittal black day for minorities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

Reacting to the acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a triple murder case during the 1984 riots, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said it was a black day for minorities and secularism and a blot on justice, human rights and the rule of law in the country.

Describing the acquittal as painful and shocking, the SAD president said: “This has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community which is still waiting for the final closure to wounds afflicted by the Congress and its henchmen who are still evading justice on one pretext or another.”

Asserting that the state had plainly failed to establish what should have been an open and shut case, Badal said: “Whosoever is responsible for the inability of the state to prove what is obvious as broad daylight owes an explanation on this.”

