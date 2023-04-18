SAD (Sanyukt) to support BJP

Chandigarh, April 17
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) today announced that the party would extend its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the core committee of the party, which was chaired by its president and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.
The leaders unanimously decided to support the BJP. They said many complex issues of Punjab, especially the Sikhs were not being resolved at present. They said due to this, there was no peace atmosphere in the state.
They said the Punjab Government had been arresting Sikh youths without any charge and their future wasbeing ruined. Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma, senior vice president Kewal Singh Dhillon and other leaders had met Dhindsa on Sunday.
