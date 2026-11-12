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Home / Punjab / SAD seeks CBI probe into PPSC recruitment scam, demands cancellation of selection process

SAD seeks CBI probe into PPSC recruitment scam, demands cancellation of selection process

Sukhbir Badal meets Punjab Governor with affected candidates; seeks removal of PPSC Chairman and Secretaries, immediate stay on recruitment

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:56 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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SAD chief and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. File Photo
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday urged Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) recruitment scam, remove its Chairman and Secretaries, and immediately stay the recruitment proceedings to ensure justice for meritorious candidates.

The SAD president, who met the Governor along with candidates affected by the alleged scam, called for constitutional intervention and submitted a detailed memorandum listing irregularities in the conduct of the examination and alleged nepotism that resulted in the selection of wards of VVIPs.

Addressing the media along with the affected candidates, Badal said that if the examination was not cancelled, the next SAD government would order a probe into the irregularities, conduct a re-examination and punish those responsible for the scam.

He also asked why the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was not helping the affected students, who had even approached its leaders. “It is clear the CJP is mixed up with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress,” he asserted.

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The SAD president said the PCS Mains result, declared on November 4, 2026, had revealed a glaring concentration of successful candidates with direct links to senior bureaucrats, police officers and functionaries of the ruling AAP government.

Claiming that the party had unearthed these links, Sukhbir Badal said the PPSC had tried to keep the alleged bungling under wraps by not disclosing the names of the selected candidates and releasing only their roll numbers.

The memorandum submitted by the SAD to the Governor listed how the entire selection process for the PCS 2025 examination had allegedly been vitiated.

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It stated that application forms had not been scrutinised and that the verification of eligibility, including knowledge of Punjabi and submission of the Class X qualification certificate, had been overlooked. It also alleged that unqualified evaluators who had not cleared the UGC NET examination were engaged to assess the answer sheets.

The memorandum further claimed that statistical clustering, in violation of Supreme Court norms, indicated systematic subversion of the entire process. It also highlighted how candidates appearing in consecutive groups of roll numbers had cleared the examination.

It alleged disproportionate concentration at examination centres, with 24 per cent of the total candidates clearing the examination from just one centre. It also pointed to selective seating manipulation, claiming that handpicked general category candidates were allotted seats in special examination rooms designated for persons with disabilities.

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