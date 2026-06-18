SAD seeks removal of Punjab CM Mann, announces Dharam Yudh Morcha from July 19

After over four decades of its tragic ending following Operation Blue Star in June 1984, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has threatened to launch Dharam Yudh Morcha while issuing an ultimatum to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to immediately dismiss Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the ultimatum will end on July 19, following which a Dharam Yudh Morcha will be launched for the ouster of CM Mann.

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He also demanded that Mann undergo a lie detector and facial expression test to prove his innocence.

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Badal was further informed about the five-member panel headed by the senior Akali leader Sardar Balwinder Singh Bhunder. The panel, which has Mahesh Inder Singh Grwal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Amarjit Singh Chawla as members, will meet and request all to be a part of this collective Dharmyudh Morcha against Mann.

“AAP should remove Mann from the post of CM at the earliest; otherwise, it would be believed that party Convener Arvind Kejriwal was equally responsible for the incident of sacrilege,” said Badal.

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He also demanded that instead of the Punjab Police, the case should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He has accused the CM of allegedly manipulating two fake lab reports within two days. “This is a humanly impossible task in such a brief period. Any forensic lab examination takes a minimum of four weeks for verification,” said Mr Badal.

He claimed that the video was shot by his close aide and circulated by his own friend and colleague against whom they got an FIR also registered in October 2025.

The controversy erupted over the alleged forensic report of purported viral video following which Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj pronounced the Punjab Chief Minister “Guru Dokhi” on Monday and “Panth Virodhi”, a defiant Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Tuesday and Today that the person in the controversial video was not him and also asked DGP to register a of case and launch probe to get to the bottom of the malicious campaign against him.

History of Dharam Yudh Morcha

According to SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, the last Dharam Yudh Morcha was launched by the Shiromani Akali Dal and Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on August 4, 1982, and lasted until June 10, 1984. It aimed to implement the Anandpur Sahib Resolution, seeking greater autonomy for Punjab and protection of Sikh rights. That morcha ended tragically with Operation Bluestar in June 1984.