SAD, SGPC square off against BJP following Amit Shah’s ‘solo’ poll bugle in Punjab

The political landscape in Punjab sharpened as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its extended religious arm, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s declaration that the BJP would contest the 2027 Assembly polls alone, ending its era as a “Chhota bhai” in the state.

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While welcoming the BJP to test its strength independently, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal drew a firm line between regional interests and “Delhi-based” parties.

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“The SAD is a regional force that prioritises Punjab and its people. Our aim is to fight for rights, not just to grab raaj (power),” Badal said, adding that parties coming from the Centre often show scant regard for local sentiments.

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Panthic issues ignored

The SGPC mirrored this skepticism. Spokesperson Gurcharan Singh Grewal pointed out that critical Sikh issues remain unaddressed under the saffron party’s regime. He specifically highlighted the stalled release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) who remain jailed despite completing their sentences.

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Grewal further accused the BJP of playing a “dubious role” in Sikh religious affairs, citing the government’s interference in the management of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and Takht Sri Patna Sahib, as well as the bifurcation of the SGPC to create a separate Haryana Sikh body.

The ‘conversion’ card

Earlier, addressing a high-decibel ‘Badlav Rally’ in Moga, Shah attempted to strike a religious chord by highlighting the Centre’s role in opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and the Sikh Gurus’ teachings. He also took aim at the AAP and Congress for allegedly ignoring forced religious conversions.

“Our Sikh Gurus made supreme sacrifices against forced conversions,” Shah stated, while promising to bring an anti-conversion Bill within one month if the BJP is voted to power in 2027.

The SGPC, however, questioned the Centre’s sincerity on the issue. Grewal argued that while the BJP commemorates Sikh milestones, it has failed to curb illegal congregations in border areas.

“Most of these events happen within the 50-km border belt under the control of the BSF and the Centre. Why has no action been taken?” Grewal asked.

He further challenged the Union government to scrutinise the overseas funding of private ‘ministries’ under the FCRA Act, alleging that the Centre has remained a silent spectator to the financial trail behind these congregations.